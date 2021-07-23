Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Tests Positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid has confirmed that French striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the friendly match against Rangers next Sunday.

The 33-year-old was part of France's national team for Euro 2020, and although he scored four goals in the tournament, the world champions were knocked out from the round of 16 by Switzerland.

He is due to miss crucial parts of Real Madrid's preparations for the upcoming season.

The friendly match will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, as the Scottish club marks its 150th anniversary to be celebrated in 2022.

The Spanish giants will kick start their LaLiga season on the 14th of August as they face Deportivo Alaves.