Real Madrid to submit last minute bid for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are planning to submit a last-minute bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain's star Kylian Mbappe.

The Mirror says that the Spanish giants are preparing a €120 million offer that will be submitted the final days of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid believe that such an offer should be enough to convince PSG of letting the 24-year-old leave.

Mbappe has been constantly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the past.

His current deal will reach its expiry date next year with no clear indication of the player's desire to remain at PSG beyond that.

Real Madrid are still without a proper replacement for Karim Benzema who left this summer to sign for Saudi Pro League's champions Al-Ittihad.