Real Madrid have identified Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a primary transfer target - according to Cadena Ser.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland are top of the Blancos' list at the moment, but they are now considering Kane as a possible alternative.

Madrid believe it would easier for them to negotiate a deal for Kane, who is currently tied to Tottenham until 2024.