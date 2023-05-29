Real Madrid on verge of move for Roberto Firmino

  1. Home
Published May 29th, 2023 - 11:00 GMT
Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino applauds fans as he leaves on his final Liverpool appearance during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino applauds fans as he leaves on his final Liverpool appearance during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Real Madrid are pondering a move for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino ahead of a possible free transfer this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian is among several candidates shortlisted by the Spanish giants.

It's reported that the Madrid-based club is holding 'internal discussions' about the former Hoffenheim striker.

The 31-year-old said his farewell to Liverpool as he scored in their 4-4 draw at Southampton on Sunday.

The Reds' icon has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, as well as Inter, AC Milan.

Firmino is also wanted in the MLS and reports claimed he has an ‘agreement in principle’ with Galatasaray.

He has made 362 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions where he managed to score 111 goals and provide 79 assists.

