Real Madrid Want Mbappe and Haaland

Real Madrid will be hoping to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to Marca.

The Spanish club tried to bring in Mbappe this summer but failed to do so despite reportedly offering €200 million in the final day of the transfer marker.

Paris Saint-Germain refused to even listen to Real's offers as they deemed them to be below what the player is currently worth.

They will be hoping to get him for free next year when his contract with PSG would expire.

As for Haaland, the 21-year-old star has a €75 million release clause that comes into effect next year.

Borussia Dortmund were not willing to let the striker go for less than €175 during the previous transfer window.

However, the German giants will be forced to sell the Norwegian at the end of this season for sure when the clause kicks in.

Real Madrid management wants to create a new 'Galacticos' team and they will start by adding the mentioned duo.