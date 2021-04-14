Real Madrid Remain Confident Over Mbappe But PSG Stay Still Possible

Real Madrid remain confident that Kylian Mbappe can be signed this summer, according to Goal, but an extended stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the World Cup winner is not being ruled out.

Discussions regarding fresh terms for the 22-year-old forward at Parc des Princes remain ongoing, with PSG eager to agree a new contract with a prized asset who will hit free agency in 2022.

No compromise has been reached as yet, which is keeping an exit door ajar, and the likes of Madrid will continue to closely monitor events in the French capital until definitive decisions are made.