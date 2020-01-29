Real Valladolid Sign Hatem Ben Arfa

Spanish La Liga club Real Valladolid inked a six-month deal with French winger Hatem Ben Arfa on Tuesday.

Ben Arfa was out of contract since he left the French Ligue 1 club Rennes in the summer.

He played his last match in May 2019.

The club announced the signing of the contract on their website with a photo of Real Valladolid President Ronaldo shaking hands with Ben Arfa.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo owns a 72.7% share of Real Valladolid.

The 32-year-old winger made appearances for Olympique Lyon, Olympique Marseille, Newcastle United, Hull City, Nice, Paris St-Germain and Rennes throughout his career.

Ben Arfa has 73 goals and 59 assists in 388 matches during his club career.

He also scored two goals in 15 games for the French national team.