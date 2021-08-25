Record Number of Athletes to Compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games

A record 4,403 athletes are set to compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, according to International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence.

The Summer Paralympics began on Tuesday night and will conclude on the fifth of September.

Spence said at a press conference: “We’re going to have 4,403 athletes from 162 delegations competing here over the next 12 days. That is a record, the most number of athletes ever to compete at the Paralympic.”

Rio 2016 Paralympic Games set the previous record with 4,328 athletes from 159 delegations.

Host nation Japan has the biggest representation with 254 athletes across 23 disciplines.