Redknapp Tells Tottenham Boss Conte to Sign Chiellini

Harry Redknapp has advised new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to sign Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini as soon as possible.

The former Spurs coach told the Sun: "Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens.

"I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it but, for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move Heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.

I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term, but in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better."

The Italian defender signed a two-year deal last summer and is currently participating in his 17th season at Juve.

He joined the Old Lady in the summer 2004 for €6.5 million from Livorno and has appeared since then in 544 matches, he scored 36 goals and made 24 assists.