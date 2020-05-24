Regular Exercise Key to Well-Being

Fresh calls have been made to maintain a regular exercise routine at home to ensure mental health and physical well-being.

Experts in Bahrain explained that using body weight and diversifying the workout regime while at home also helps maintain fitness as gyms remain closed as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Following a creative exercise routine at home using body weight, dumbbells and following online videos can be important to maintain a healthy mental state while working remotely to achieve social distancing.

“Emotion is in motion and we are going through extraordinary circumstances due to uncertainty and anxiety over Covid-19,” said wellness coach and body builder Ahmed Al Nooh.

“There are also social constraints imposed for our own safety like staying at home and working remotely; we can break this routine by simply following a diversified exercise program in order to remove negative emotions.

“By staying at home people sometimes resort to emotional eating to fill a void and that is also something that needs to be avoided.”

He said people’s mobility had also reduced significantly, so it made sense to adapt the lifestyle to remain healthy.

“Working out at home may even be more effective than in the gym,” he added.

“This is because you have more time and limited tools and equipment presents an opportunity to be more focused and creative in your exercises.”

He also highlighted that physical exercise was the best way to rid the body of negative emotions and elevate happiness hormones such as serotonin, dopamine and endorphins.According to scientific research, a 20- to 30-minute daily workout helps release happiness hormones, which contribute to the overall mental wellness while ensuring an individual maintains levels of fitness.

Meanwhile, Health Mates Society president Dr Kawther Al Eid said moderate exercise includes jogging and swimming as well as activities such as cleaning the house, washing the car and gardening.

“Physical activity is directly linked with health and mental well-being as it reduces risks of heart diseases, diabetes and obesity as well as prevents osteoporosis and reduces anxiety and depression,” she explained.

“The minimum level of weekly physical activity necessary for a healthy lifestyle is 150 minutes per week and it can be divided as 10 minutes three times a day.”She stressed that exercising has many benefits to the body including strengthening the cardiovascular system, enhancing liver functions, along with increasing the efficiency of muscles, among other benefits.