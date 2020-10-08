AS Rejiche Players and Coach Recover from COVID-19

The AS Rejiche club announced that the players and the coach of the first football team have recovered from the coronavirus, after observing the period of mandatory quarantine at the Mahdia national isolation center.
The club said in a press release on its official Facebook page, that the group of 14 will leave the isolation center in coordination with the Mahdia local health directorate and the medical staff heading it, stressing that the players will resume their activities next Sunday.
