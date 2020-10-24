Renault Academy Drivers to Test F1 Car in Bahrain

Renault Formula 1 Team have announced that three of their current Renault Sport Academy squad will further their understanding of the top flight with a run in the Renault R.S.18 at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) later this month.

The four-day R.S.18 testing program in Sakhir will feature newly-crowned FIA Formula 3 Champion Oscar Piastri and 2020 FIA Formula 2 race winners Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou.

The upcoming test in Bahrain showcases Renault’s continued commitment to the academy as it readies its junior drivers for a potential Formula 1 race seat in the future. Nineteen-year-old Dane Lungaard, currently fourth in the FIA Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with only two rounds remaining, will pilot day one of the test on Thursday next week, marking his third time in a Formula 1 car.

Lungaard has so far won two races in his maiden F2 season. Taking over from him for day two on Friday for his first-ever experience in a Formula 1 car will be Piastri. The Australian joined the academy earlier this year following his triumph in the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup, and sealed back-to-back titles with the F3 crown this season.

Rounding off the final two days of the test for the academy on November 1 and 2 will be FIA F2 driver Guanyu Zhou. The Chinese national is Renault F1 Team’s test driver and currently sits eighth in the 2020 F2 drivers’ standings with one win and five podiums this year.

Renault Sport Academy director Mia Sharizman commented: “The tests in Bahrain are part of a planned program that the academy has delivered every year for the past three years.

It’s a good opportunity for us to show the progression and level of achievement of the drivers in the academy. “Christian and Zhou will be in the R.S.18 for a second time, whilst Oscar will be experiencing his first time in a Formula 1 car as a reward for winning the FIA Formula 3 title, plus it is part of his continued progression in the academy.

“The plan for the testing days often varies depending on experience, so Oscar’s day will be about getting him up to speed and familiar with the car.

“For Zhou and Christian, their days will be shaped like an actual race weekend, with practice, qualifying and race simulations.

“Bahrain is a very good test location for us, and beneficial for both Zhou and Christian who will race here later in November for the final two rounds of the FIA Formula 2 Championship.”