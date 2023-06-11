Report: Bernardo Silva set to leave Manchester City

  1. Home
Published June 11th, 2023 - 11:50 GMT
Manchester City's German midfielder #8 Ilkay Gundogan carries the European Cup trophy over to his teammates as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Champions League winner Bernardo Silva appears to have decided on leaving Manchester City, as per Telefoot.

The Portuguese star helped City clinch the Champions League title on Saturday after defeating Inter Milan in the final 1-0 in Istanbul.

Despite being tied to the English giants until the summer of 2025, reports have suggested that the former Monaco midfielder is ready for a new challenge.

Telefoot claims the playmaker has already decided on joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona were hoping to sign the 28-year-old but their financial fair play problems are preventing them from any move.

Meanwhile, PSG are willing to pay €65 million for Silva this summer as they consider him a proper replacement for Lionel Messi.

The Portugal international spoke to Telefoot after the Champions League final about his future, and said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: "Honestly... I don't know. We will see what will happen in the next few weeks and the next few months. "

"I just want to enjoy this moment," he concluded.

