Report: Bernardo Silva set to leave Manchester City

Champions League winner Bernardo Silva appears to have decided on leaving Manchester City, as per Telefoot.

The Portuguese star helped City clinch the Champions League title on Saturday after defeating Inter Milan in the final 1-0 in Istanbul.

Despite being tied to the English giants until the summer of 2025, reports have suggested that the former Monaco midfielder is ready for a new challenge.

Telefoot claims the playmaker has already decided on joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona were hoping to sign the 28-year-old but their financial fair play problems are preventing them from any move.

Meanwhile, PSG are willing to pay €65 million for Silva this summer as they consider him a proper replacement for Lionel Messi.

The Portugal international spoke to Telefoot after the Champions League final about his future, and said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: "Honestly... I don't know. We will see what will happen in the next few weeks and the next few months. "

"I just want to enjoy this moment," he concluded.