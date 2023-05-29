Report: Guardiola invites Neymar to join Man City

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has reportedly invited Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar to join the Premier League champions.

The 31-year-old is believed to be on his way out of PSG following a series of injuries and below par performances.

The Parisian fans have also jeered and criticized the Brazilian and some ultras even gathered outside his home to express their displeasure.

L'Equipe says that City boss Guardiola has reached out to the Brazilian to enquire about his current situation and to see if he might be willing to move to England.

However, the French outlet insists that no concrete offer has been presented to Neymar and concluded that an eventual transfer is highly unlikely.

The former Barcelona star is tied to PSG until the summer of 2025 but could end up in another team next season.