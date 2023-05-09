Report: Messi's mega move to Al-Hilal 'a done deal'

  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2023 - 11:51 GMT
Argentinian football player Lionel Messi poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Paris on May 8, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Argentinian football player Lionel Messi poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Paris on May 8, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi’s proposed move to Saudi giants Al-Hilal is “a done deal”, according to AFP.

The Argentine legend is set to become a free agent this summer once his contract at PSG reaches its expiry date.

The 35-year-old seems to be on his way to the Middle East to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al-Nassr at the start of the year.

Earlier reports claimed that the former Barcelona star received a £400 million offer from Al-Hilal, which will make him the highest paid footballer in the world.

Ramon Diaz has also stated that the Saudi club will look into the transfer once they face Al-Wehda in the King Cup final next Friday.

Messi has already been linked with a return to Barca, but the Spanish side's financial struggles will complicate any proposed return.

Inter Miami appeared to be an option as well, but a move to North America seems to have been ruled out.

