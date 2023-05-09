Report: Messi's mega move to Al-Hilal 'a done deal'

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi’s proposed move to Saudi giants Al-Hilal is “a done deal”, according to AFP.

The Argentine legend is set to become a free agent this summer once his contract at PSG reaches its expiry date.

The 35-year-old seems to be on his way to the Middle East to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo who moved to Al-Nassr at the start of the year.

Earlier reports claimed that the former Barcelona star received a £400 million offer from Al-Hilal, which will make him the highest paid footballer in the world.

Ramon Diaz has also stated that the Saudi club will look into the transfer once they face Al-Wehda in the King Cup final next Friday.

Messi has already been linked with a return to Barca, but the Spanish side's financial struggles will complicate any proposed return.

Inter Miami appeared to be an option as well, but a move to North America seems to have been ruled out.