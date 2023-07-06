Report: Riyad Mahrez accepts Al-Ahli's lucrative offer

  1. Home
Published July 6th, 2023 - 01:47 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder #26 Riyad Mahrez poses with the European Cup trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. Manchester City won the match 1-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has agreed a mouth-waterning deal from Saudi Arabia.

Sports Zone claims the former Leicester City star is hoping to seal a transfer to Al-Ahli, but won't force any move from City.

The Algeria international will leave the Saudi club to reach an agreement with the Sky Blues over a fee for the deal.

Mahrez is set to earn £410,000-a-week if he ends up signing for Al-Ahli, which is significantly higher that the £160,000-a-week he currently receives at City.

The 32-year-old's current deal with the UEFA Champions League winners will reach its expiry date on June 30, 2025.

