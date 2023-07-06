Report: Riyad Mahrez accepts Al-Ahli's lucrative offer

Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has agreed a mouth-waterning deal from Saudi Arabia.

Sports Zone claims the former Leicester City star is hoping to seal a transfer to Al-Ahli, but won't force any move from City.

The Algeria international will leave the Saudi club to reach an agreement with the Sky Blues over a fee for the deal.

Mahrez is set to earn £410,000-a-week if he ends up signing for Al-Ahli, which is significantly higher that the £160,000-a-week he currently receives at City.

The 32-year-old's current deal with the UEFA Champions League winners will reach its expiry date on June 30, 2025.