Report: Ronaldo decides to leave Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Al-Nassr as soon as possible, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 38-year-old made the move to Saudi Arabia at the start of the year, but he now plans to depart as he aims for a return to Europe.

The former Manchester United striker signed a two-year deal for Al-Nassr making him the highest paid footballer of all time.

The Spanish newspaper says the Portuguese icon has not adapted to life in the Middle East and prefers to leave as soon as possible.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 14 goals in 18 appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions so far.

He helped his team clinch a 3-2 win over rivals Al-Shabab on Tuesday keeping them three points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad.