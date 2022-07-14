Report: Saudi Club Offers Ronaldo £250 Million to Quit Man Utd

CNN Portugal says that a Middle East club has offered Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo £250 million to join them.

The club is said to be Saudi Arabian is ready to pay United £25 million to sign the Portuguese star.

They are willing to offer the 37-year-old a two-year deal with a salary in the region of £105m-per-season.

The package also includes £20m for Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

Manchester United brought in the veteran star from Juventus last summer for an initial £12.85m, in a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The five-time Ballon d'Or is hoping to leave United following the failure to qualify for the Champions League.