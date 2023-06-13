Report: Sheikh Jassim set to buy Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of the Qatari royal family is set to buy Manchester United, according to Al-Watan.

The Qatari website which is owned by Sheikh Jassim's father has stated that the deal is done.

It has also revealed that an official announcement will come very soon.

This comes in contrast of previous media reports in England insisting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS is set to become United's next owner.

Manchester United have secured qualification to next season's UEFA Champions League and are set to enter the summer transfer market for reinforcements.