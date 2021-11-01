Report: Xavi to Be Announced as New Barcelona Coach on Thursday

Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez could become Barcelona's new manager within the next few days, according to reports.

The Spaniard who has agreed personal terms over a return to Barca wants his move to be settled this week.

TV3 says that the legendary midfielder will bring in his own staff once the deal is announced.

Xavi is pushing for the move to be settled on Thursday and could manage his final game at Al Sadd when they face Al Duhail on Wednesday.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan club hope to make an official announcement on November 4.

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Barcelona coach, on October 27, after a torrid 14 months.

The club appointed Sergi Barjuan shortly afterwards as their first team interim manager.