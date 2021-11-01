  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Report: Xavi to Be Announced as New Barcelona Coach on Thursday

Report: Xavi to Be Announced as New Barcelona Coach on Thursday

Published November 1st, 2021 - 09:35 GMT
Xavi Hernandez (Photo: AFP)
Xavi Hernandez (Photo: AFP)

Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez could become Barcelona's new manager within the next few days, according to reports.

The Spaniard who has agreed personal terms over a return to Barca wants his move to be settled this week.

TV3 says that the legendary midfielder will bring in his own staff once the deal is announced.

Xavi is pushing for the move to be settled on Thursday and could manage his final game at Al Sadd when they face Al Duhail on Wednesday.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan club hope to make an official announcement on November 4.

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Barcelona coach, on October 27, after a torrid 14 months.

The club appointed Sergi Barjuan shortly afterwards as their first team interim manager.

Xavi (Photo: AFP)
Al Sadd's coach Xavi speaks to his players during the Amir Cup final football match between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan at the Al-Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha. Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach, on October 27, 2021, after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favorite to replace him. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Tags:Al SaddXavi HernandezFC BarcelonaRonald KoemanSergi Barjuan

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...