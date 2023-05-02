  1. Home
  3. Reports: Messi suspended by PSG after Saudi Arabia trip

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 08:24 GMT
ALBAWABA - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the forward made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, as reported by RMC.

The Argentine legend will subsequently miss the upcoming games against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Messi's contract with PSG will reach its end this summer, meaning there are only three more games he will be eligible for in the French League (Ligue 1).

The 35-year-old could be open to playing in Saudi Arabia next season.

He is currently a tourist ambassador for the country.

The Argentina international has also been linked with a potential return to Barcelona.

