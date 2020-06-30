Rescheduled Euro 2020 Will Benefit Turkish Players

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on Monday.

"We really wanted to play the European Championship but the pandemic prevented this," Turkish international football player Zeki Celik told Anadolu Agency, but added that right now they “have a lot of injured players, so it was good to postpone the tournament.”

Celik, 23, said that all the players will take more time in their respective leagues and so prepare better for the UEFA EURO 2020.

Due to virus delays, this year’s 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season will be completed with a Final 8 format in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 23.

The top-flight football tournament will resume on Aug. 7 after it was suspended in March.

Celik, a defender for French side Lille, stressed the camaraderie on the Turkish national team, adding that "teamwork is always one of the most important reasons for achievement."

"Turkey’s team spirit is really nice. I’m always looking forward to going to the national team,” he said.

“The friendship is very good, for instance, everyone in the camps can enter each other's room and make jokes. These beautiful relationships brought us success," he added.