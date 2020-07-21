Resumption of Bahrain Basketball League Postponed

Bahrain Basketball Society (BBA) Chairman Talal Kanoo thanked teams to delay the resumption of the 2019-2020 championship.

He said that the postponement gave teams more time to prepare well for the remaining matches of the Zain Bahrain Basketball League and the Khalifa bin Salman Cup.

In a statement today, he said that the decision was in the interest of all sides, thanking all teams associated with the association for their cooperation to develop the game.

Kanoo reiterated the association's resolve to continue exerting efforts to develop the sport of basketball in Bahrain.