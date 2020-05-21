Resumption of Syrian League Good Start for Return of Arab Tournaments

The resumption of the Syrian Football Premier League has taken the front headlines of a number of the international websites, the latest of which was the site of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

A report for the Asian Confederation, posted on its official website, said that the resumption of the Syrian Premier League will be a good turning-point for the return of the Arab leagues to compete after the suspension of the sport activities in the majority of the world countries due to coronavirus.

The Iraqi Sport federation decided to resume the local League as of July 3rd.

The report appreciated the preventive measures taken by the Syrian Federation as the games will be held without spectators.

Tishreen leads the Premier league with 39 points, followed by al-Wathaba with 33 points, then Hiteen and al-Jaish with 30 points each.

By Mazen Eyon