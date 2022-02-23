Rexach: Messi Suffering at PSG's Team of Mercenaries

Former Barcelona sporting director Carles Rexach believes that Lionel Messi's departure for Paris Saint-Germain in August was a bad idea.

Rexach is known for securing the signature of the Argentine striker on a restaurant napkin.

The 34-year-old's adventure at Barca came to its end last summer as he went on to sign for PSG immediately afterwards.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to replicate his previous success in the French capital.

Rexach told Super Radio Deportivo as quoted by Tribalfootball: "We still don't know the truth about Messi's exit and I'm sure it will come out in time.

"I would have liked him to retire at Barcelona, I'd have liked him to retire playing seriously, properly... here.

"Messi should win the World Cup and retire. He deserves it.

"He is suffering at PSG, it's a team of mercenaries.

"They don't play beautiful or spectacular football or even as a team, they win because one day up pops Neymar, the next it's Messi, then [Kylian] Mbappe, and they get it done, but they don't have an identity as a team.

"Messi is obliged to return to Barcelona in whatever role he wants. I'd love him to stay and live in Barcelona. His footballing life has to end here."