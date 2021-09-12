  1. Home
  3. Ricciardo Wins Italian GP as Hamilton & Verstappen Collide

Published September 12th, 2021 - 03:51 GMT
Winner McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo celebrates on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Winner McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo celebrates on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Formula One Grand Prix for McLaren following a dangerous collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The title rivals crashed when the rear of Verstappen's Red Bull car landed on Hamilton's Mercedes.

The Brit champion escaped serious injury thanks to the halo head protection device.

Both drivers were forced to quit the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza.

Ricciardo finished the race in first place, followed by team-mate Lando Norris.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes came in third.

Ricciardio wins, Hamilton and Verstappen collide (Photo: AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

2021 Driver Standings after Ricciardo's win:

1     Max Verstappen     Red Bull Racing Honda     226.5
2     Lewis Hamilton     Mercedes     221.5
3     Valtteri Bottas     Mercedes     141
4     Lando Norris     McLaren Mercedes     132
5     Sergio Perez     Red Bull Racing Honda     118
8     Daniel Ricciardo     McLaren Mercedes     83

2021 Constructor Standings:

1     Mercedes     362.5
2     Red Bull Racing Honda     344.5
3     McLaren Mercedes     215
4     Ferrari     201.5
5     Alpine Renault     95
6     AlphaTauri Honda     84

