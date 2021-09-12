Ricciardo Wins Italian GP as Hamilton & Verstappen Collide

Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Formula One Grand Prix for McLaren following a dangerous collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The title rivals crashed when the rear of Verstappen's Red Bull car landed on Hamilton's Mercedes.

The Brit champion escaped serious injury thanks to the halo head protection device.

Both drivers were forced to quit the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza.

Ricciardo finished the race in first place, followed by team-mate Lando Norris.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes came in third.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

2021 Driver Standings after Ricciardo's win:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 226.5

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 221.5

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 141

4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 132

5 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 118

8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 83

2021 Constructor Standings:

1 Mercedes 362.5

2 Red Bull Racing Honda 344.5

3 McLaren Mercedes 215

4 Ferrari 201.5

5 Alpine Renault 95

6 AlphaTauri Honda 84