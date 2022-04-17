Richarlison Wants Champions League Football

Everton striker Richarlison wants his new agent to find him a Champions League club next season.

The Toffees are struggling to remain next season in the Premier League and several key players could be on their way out of Goodison Park this summer.

The Brazil international is one of the stars being targeted and his price tag of over £50 million would go a long way to ease his club's financial situation.

Richarlison is reportedly attracting interest far and wide and is linked with the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

The Brazilian has 49 goals and 13 assists in 145 appearances for the Blues so far across all competitions.