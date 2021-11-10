Riise: Liverpool Can't Afford to Sign Haaland

Former Liverpool left back John Arne Riise thinks that his old club will not be able to afford Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has a £68 million release clause in his current contract.

ESPN has reported earlier that the young star will be asking for £30 million-a-year.

Riise is convinced that Liverpool will struggle to match these huge demands.

The former Roma star told talkSPORT: “In the Premier League, I can only see maybe Manchester City and Chelsea being able to afford him.

“But then again, is salary that important to him? He’s going to earn a lot anyway.

“The only chance I can see him at Liverpool is if the salary (demand) goes down.

“When it comes to his agent and the numbers I’m reading now, I can only see City or Chelsea in the Premier League.”