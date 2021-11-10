  1. Home
  3. Riise: Liverpool Can't Afford to Sign Haaland

Published November 10th, 2021 - 09:02 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Former Liverpool left back John Arne Riise thinks that his old club will not be able to afford Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has a £68 million release clause in his current contract.

ESPN has reported earlier that the young star will be asking for £30 million-a-year.

Riise is convinced that Liverpool will struggle to match these huge demands.

The former Roma star told talkSPORT: “In the Premier League, I can only see maybe Manchester City and Chelsea being able to afford him.

“But then again, is salary that important to him? He’s going to earn a lot anyway. 

“The only chance I can see him at Liverpool is if the salary (demand) goes down.

“When it comes to his agent and the numbers I’m reading now, I can only see City or Chelsea in the Premier League.”

