Rio Ave Confirms Porto’s Interest in Taremi

António Silva Campos, Rio Ave’s President, confirmed on Sunday that several ‘big’ clubs including FC Porto have shown interest to sign Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi.

“There is interest from FC Porto, but also from other big clubs” for Taremi and Nuno Santos, he said according to Portuguese media outlets. He added that the club will analyze the best proposals for these two players that are the club’s “assets”.

Taremi signed a two-year contract with Rio Ave in July 2019. Although having a hard time at the beginning of his first presence in Europe, the striker gradually proved his familiarity with the net. The 28-year-old scored 18 goals for his team during the 2019-2020 Primeira Liga, sitting alongside two other goal scorers of the league who have also converted 18.

Taremi was also chosen as Rio Ave’s “Player of the Year” for this season.

He has been reportedly on the radar of top-flight teams including Benfica, Porto, and Sporting Lisbon.