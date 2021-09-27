Riyad Mahrez Confident Ahead of PSG vs Man City Clash

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez believes that Paris Saint-Germain will be much stronger than the side that they faced in the Champions League's semi-final last season.

PSG are set to host the English champions on Tuesday in this season's group stage.

The French giants added the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma to their ranks in the summer transfer window.

The Algeria international said ahead of the upcoming game: "PSG has a very good team. Add Messi and a few others. They have a stronger and bigger squad. It's going to like last season, very tight. The best will win.

"There's strength everywhere, in front, behind. Ramos and Donnarumma. They're stronger than last season. Ramos has experience and the new keeper is very good."

"We're not thinking we will beat them again. We beat them but it was tight, it will be another tight game. We have to focus and play with personality. We will see how the game will finish.

"We have improved a lot. We will face them with confidence."