Riyadh United Women’s Delegation Concludes Sports Diplomacy Program in Switzerland

A Riyadh United women’s delegation concluded a 10-day sports diplomacy program in Switzerland at the invitation of the country’s former President Ueli Maurer.

The delegation attended the Swiss women’s basketball league playoffs between Elfic Fribourg and BBC Troistorrents, which was attended by Maurer, to mark International Women’s Day.

Riyadh United co-founder and coach Lina Al-Maeena, who along with the delegation visited Maurer at his office, told Arab News: “I’m proud of the advancement of Saudi women participating in all fields, including politics and sports, especially with the newly announced Sports Ministry, which will hopefully take women to a higher level of participation and equal opportunities.”

The delegation, which comprised distinguished female personalities from various fields, attended workshops and lectures on sports psychology, physiotherapy, performance and nutrition. Its members said the visit was in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, which is enabling women to participate effectively in comprehensive national development, as well as represent initiatives to build bridges in terms of inter-national communication.

The delegation met with Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.

It also visited the Saudi Embassy in Bern, and the headquarters of the International Basketball Association in Geneva.