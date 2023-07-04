Roberto Firmino set for Al-Ahli medical

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is reportedly on his way to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli.

The 31-year-old headed towards free agency this month following the end of his Liverpool deal.

The Brazilian established himself at Anfield and became a club legend since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2015.

He will complete his medical ahead of signing for Al-Ahli in the upcoming days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Firmino joins an ever-growing list of stars that have moved to Saudi Arabia including Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Marcelo Brozovic (Al-Nassr) and Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal).