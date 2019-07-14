Rodrigues Leaves Al Ittihad to Join Fenerbahce

Turkey's Fenerbahce signed Cape Verdean midfielder Garry Rodrigues on Saturday.

The Istanbul club said on its website that it loaned Rodrigues, 28, from Saudi club Al Ittihad for two years with a buying option.

Rodrigues, who generally plays as winger, has worn the Fenerbahce jersey after signing the deal at this club's stadium.

From 2017 to 2019, Rodrigues played for Fenerbahce's archrivals Galatasaray.

In his two year spell at Galatasaray, Rodrigues scored 16 goals and made 16 assists in 78 appearances.

He also won the Turkish top-tier Spor Toto Super Lig title with Galatasaray in 2018.