Rodrygo Keeps Real Madrid Perfect with Win over Betis

Published September 3rd, 2022 - 04:30 GMT
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C) celebrates with Real Madrid's French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo (R) after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Rodrygo scored the winner as Real Madrid made it four wins from four in La Liga on Saturday with a 2-1 victory that ended Real Betis' perfect start to the season.

Vinicius Junior struck for the third game running as Madrid took an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Sergio Canales soon equalised with a goal against his former club.

Rodrygo secured maximum points for Carlo Ancelotti's side just past the hour with his first goal of the campaign.

Madrid moved three points clear of second-placed Betis, but Barcelona could trim the gap to two if they beat Sevilla later on Saturday.

AFP

