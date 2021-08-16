Roger Federer to Undergo Third Knee Surgery

Roger Federer will be out of action for the foreseeable future, after confirming he is set for another knee operation.

The 40-year-old champion had two previous operations to his knee and will be forced to undergo a third one.

He is now set to miss the US Open that will begin later this month.

The Swiss star underwent a rehabilitation program to get back to action and was able to take part in Wimbledon earlier this summer.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner exited the competition following his quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz.

The tennis legend confirmed via his Instagram account that he will be on crutches for many weeks and out of the game for many months.

At 40, Federer understands that this might be his last chance to play competitively and will do his best to overcome the rehab process and all the difficulties that lie ahead.