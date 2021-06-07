Roger Federer Withdraws from French Open

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to protect his body, despite reaching the fourth round.

The 39-year-old Swiss, who will now be targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, withdrew from Roland Garros on Sunday, after winning a tough 3-round match against Dominik Koepfer.

Federer decided to save himself for the grass-court season

The Swiss Maestro, who has hardly played in the last 17 months, because of a knee injury, decided to save himself for the grass-court season, and Wimbledon in particular.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5 to advance to the Roland Garros quarter-finals.

The world no.5, who reached the semi-finals last year, needed only two hours and six minutes to set up a challenge against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev also marched into the last eight with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 and 7-5 win over Cristian Garin of Chile.

The Russian remains hopeful to claim the world no. 1 spot, if he makes the final in Paris and Novak Djokovic loses before the championship match.