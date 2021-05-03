Roland Garros to Have Reduced Capacity at 1,000 Spectators

France's Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on Sunday said that Roland Garros will have a double limit of 1,000 spectators per court and one third capacity amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Blanquer told local television that, to start, each court will allow a maximum of 35 per cent capacity and have a limit of 1,000 spectators, an improvement on the 2020 French Open when 1,000 fans were allowed across the grounds per day, dpa reports.

The limit will be raised to 65 per cent and 5,000 fans from June 9 as quarter-finals in the slam are set to get under way, Blanquer told France 3 TV channel.

The French Open has been delayed by a week to start May 30 in a bid to ensure the tournament is played in front of the largest possible number of fans while guaranteeing health and safety amid the pandemic, organizers said.

The finals of the clay court grand slam are now June 12/13, encroaching into the already short grass court season.

Wimbledon will begin in London just two weeks later from June 28 as planned.