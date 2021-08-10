Roma Agree £34m Deal to Sign Tammy Abraham

Roma have agreed to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for £34 million according to reports coming from Italy.

Sky says that the striker who fell out of favor since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the Blues must now decide if he wants to join the Italian club.

Arsenal and Atalanta are also interested in the 23-year-old.

Abraham was loaned to Brighton, Swansea City and Aston Villa in the past, and has 30 goals in 82 appearances with Chelsea.

He represented England's national football team on six occasions since 2017 and has one goal to his name.