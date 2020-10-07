Roma to Re-Sign El Shaarawy in January

  1. Home
Published October 7th, 2020 - 02:20 GMT
Stephan El Shaarawy (Photo: AFP)
Stephan El Shaarawy (Photo: AFP)

Roma will re-sign Shanghai Shenhua striker Stephan El Shaarawy when the January transfer window opens - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 27-year-old will head back to Stadio Olimpico on an initial loan deal, and the Giallorossi will have the option to buy him outright for €20 million (£18m/$23m) next summer.

Roma tried to push through a transfer for El Shaarawy before Monday's deadline, but ultimately failed to finalize an agreement with Shanghai in time.

