Roma to Re-Sign El Shaarawy in January

Roma will re-sign Shanghai Shenhua striker Stephan El Shaarawy when the January transfer window opens - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old will head back to Stadio Olimpico on an initial loan deal, and the Giallorossi will have the option to buy him outright for €20 million (£18m/$23m) next summer.
Roma tried to push through a transfer for El Shaarawy before Monday's deadline, but ultimately failed to finalize an agreement with Shanghai in time.
