Romeo Beckham Makes Inter Miami’s Reserve Team Debut

Romeo Beckham son of England legend David Beckham made his debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old made his first appearance for Fort Lauderdale CF and played for 79 minutes wearing the number 11 shirt on the right wing.

Fort Lauderdale that act as the reserve team for Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami drew 2-2 with South Georgia Tormenta.

The Beckham-owned club are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Romeo Beckham is the son of former England international David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham.

He joined Fort Lauderdale CF this month after turning 19.