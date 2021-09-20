Romeo Beckham Makes Inter Miami’s Reserve Team Debut

  1. Home
Published September 20th, 2021 - 12:56 GMT
Photo: Romeo Beckham's official Instagram account
Photo: Romeo Beckham's official Instagram account

Romeo Beckham son of England legend David Beckham made his debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old made his first appearance for Fort Lauderdale CF and played for 79 minutes wearing the number 11 shirt on the right wing.

Fort Lauderdale that act as the reserve team for Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami drew 2-2 with South Georgia Tormenta.

The Beckham-owned club are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Romeo Beckham is the son of former England international David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham.

He joined Fort Lauderdale CF this month after turning 19.

Romeo Beckham (Photo: AFP)
Former England football captain David Beckham (R) and his son Romeo, watch as France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and France's Nicolas Mahut play against US player Jack Sock and US player Mike Bryan in their men's doubles final match on day eight of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 18, 2018. / AFP / Glyn KIRK
