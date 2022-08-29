Ronaldo Agent Pushing for Napoli or Sporting Loan

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is "making a last-attempt" to find the Portuguese superstar a Champions League club before the transfer window closes, according to The Independent.

A loan to either Napoli or Sporting are "among the few remaining options," while a possible Manchester United move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is seen as "unlikely" this summer.

Manchester United agree Dubravka deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Newcastle over a loan move for Martin Dubravka, according to the Guardian.

The Red Devils have also agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper on a loan deal that will include a purchase option set at £5 million.