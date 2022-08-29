Ronaldo Agent Pushing for Napoli or Sporting Loan

  1. Home
Published August 29th, 2022 - 08:19 GMT
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at "Cidade do Futebol" training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on June 8, 2022 on the eve of their UEFA Nations League football match against Czech Republic. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at "Cidade do Futebol" training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon on June 8, 2022 on the eve of their UEFA Nations League football match against Czech Republic. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is "making a last-attempt" to find the Portuguese superstar a Champions League club before the transfer window closes, according to The Independent.

A loan to either Napoli or Sporting are "among the few remaining options," while a possible Manchester United move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is seen as "unlikely" this summer.

Manchester United agree Dubravka deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Newcastle over a loan move for Martin Dubravka, according to the Guardian.

The Red Devils have also agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper on a loan deal that will include a purchase option set at £5 million.

Tags:Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedSSC NapoliSporting CP

Via SyndiGate.info


