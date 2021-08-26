Ronaldo Agrees Man City Move, Juventus Refuse Swap Deal

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement to sign for Manchester City, according to Diario AS in Spain.

The Portuguese legend has reportedly accepted a two-year, €15m-a-year deal.

Juve are demanding at least €25 million to let their talisman leave for the English champions.

The Italian club refused to include Raheem Sterling in a swap deal as they want Gabriel Jesus instead.

Ronaldo hopes to engineer a deal before the end of the current transfer window, but City will have to sell Sterling if they want to bring in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The 36-year-old was introduced at the hour mark as Juventus drew 2-2 with Udinese on Sunday.