Ronaldo Agrees Man City Move, Juventus Refuse Swap Deal

Published August 26th, 2021 - 08:26 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement to sign for Manchester City, according to Diario AS in Spain.

The Portuguese legend has reportedly accepted a two-year, €15m-a-year deal.

Juve are demanding at least €25 million to let their talisman leave for the English champions.

The Italian club refused to include Raheem Sterling in a swap deal as they want Gabriel Jesus instead.

Ronaldo hopes to engineer a deal before the end of the current transfer window, but City will have to sell Sterling if they want to bring in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The 36-year-old was introduced at the hour mark as Juventus drew 2-2 with Udinese on Sunday.

