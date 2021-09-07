Ronaldo: Champions League Success Not Guaranteed for PSG

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has insisted that Champions League success is not guaranteed for Paris Saint-Germain despite the incredible talents that they have signed this summer.

The French club brought in Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum to a squad which already included Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid tried the same approach between 2002 and 2007 when they created the Galacticos which featured Ronaldo alongside Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Raul, Iker Casillas and Roberto Carlos.

The project did not work as planned back then as the team failed to even reach the Champions League final.

"Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to win the Champions League, but one thing is to talk and the other is to play," Ronaldo told DAZN.

"I played for Real Madrid in the Galacticos team, and I never won the Champions League.