Ronaldo to Choose Between PSG and Man Utd

Published April 27th, 2021 - 10:44 GMT
Portugal star will try to leave Juventus if they fail to qualify for Champions League (Photo: AFP)
Portugal star will try to leave Juventus if they fail to qualify for Champions League (Photo: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo will consider moving to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United this summer should Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Turin giants are fourth in Serie A and could lose out on a place in the competition amid their disappointing results.

Ronaldo does not want to hang around at Juve if they are not going to be in the Champions League next season and Tuttosport says he will listen to PSG and United to ensure he can play in it.

