Ronaldo denies Al-Nassr exit rumors, welcomes Benzema and Messi to Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has denied reports linking him with a return to Europe and confirmed that he intends to remain in Saudi Arabia next season.

The 38-year-old signed a two-year deal in January after terminating his Manchester United contract.

Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) despite scoring 14 goals in 16 appearances.

Reports in recent weeks claimed that the Portuguese legend intends to leave his current team and return to Europe.

However, Ronaldo has told reporters in response to recent speculation as quoted by Goal: "I am happy and I want to continue and I will continue here. Next season the team will be better. We have improved in the last 5 or 6 months, and I am confident that we will win titles soon."

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi are both being linked with moves to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal respectively this summer.

The former Juventus star has welcomed the two icons to Saudi Arabia by saying: "They are welcome...the league will improve, and it currently has wonderful foreign and Arab players."