Ronaldo Exploring Options Amid Juventus Exit Talk

Published June 7th, 2021 - 08:07 GMT
The Portuguese is being tipped to leave Turin this summer (Photo: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo is exploring his options amid talk of a possible move away from Juventus this summer - according to ESPN.

The 36-year-old's representatives are looking into reports of interest from a number of top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and his former employers Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Ronaldo to make decision on future after the Euros

Ronaldo's camp won't make a final decision on his future until after the Euros, but they accept a transfer could be difficult due to his wage demands and Juve's asking price.

