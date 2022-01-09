Ronaldo Holds Crisis Talks with Mendes over Man Utd Future

Jorge Mendes is in reportedly in England to hold crisis talks with Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old star has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances since moving back to Old Trafford for a second spell last summer.

The Portuguese fears his return to United could end in disaster according to The Sun due to the team's recent run of poor results.

Ronaldo is believed to be frustrated with what is happening and has become disillusioned with Ralf Rangnick's tactics.

A source told The Sun: "Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United. The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders.

"There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation.

"He desperately wants his United move to be a success, but he is starting to recognize that winning trophies with the current set up could be a real struggle.

"Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions may be. Nothing has been ruled out."