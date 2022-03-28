Ronaldo Makes Decision on Man Utd Future

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to remain at Manchester United next season, according to a report by the Athletic.

The 37-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils last summer.

It was believed that the veteran forward was preparing to leave the team at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, it now seems that the Portugal international will stay with United no matter how they finish the season.

Ronaldo is hoping to maintain a stable 2022 as he prepares to take part in the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Portugal will be facing North Macedonia on Tuesday in the playoffs for a place in the tournament.