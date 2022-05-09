Ronaldo Planning Man Utd Stay if Ten Hag Wants Him

  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2022 - 01:11 GMT
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures before the start of the World Cup 2022 qualifying final first leg football match between Portugal and North Macedonia at the Dragao stadium in Porto on March 29, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo does not mind staying at Manchester United if incoming head coach Erik ten Hag intends to rely on him for next season, according to The Sun.

The 37-year-old plans to honor the second year of his contract at United.

The Red Devils have struggled this season and are set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Although Ronaldo prefers to play in Europe's highest competition, he will remain at Old trafford until the end of his current deal as per reports.

The Portuguese is United's top goalscorer in the Premier League with 18 goals in 30 appearances to his name.

