  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Ronaldo Plans to Stay at Man Utd Beyond Retirement

Ronaldo Plans to Stay at Man Utd Beyond Retirement

Published September 26th, 2021 - 08:01 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his son Cristiano junior after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his son Cristiano junior after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is planning at stay at the club for the remainder of his career, reports the Sun.

The Portuguese striker wants to hang up his boots at Old Trafford, and then become United's youth team coach as he intends to manage his son Cristiano Jr.

The 11-year-old has previously played for Juventus’ youth sides and scored four goals on his debut aged nine.

Ronaldo moved back to the Red Devils in the summer transfer window and signed a two-year-deal after his departure from Juve.

Manchester United suffered their third loss in four matches on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (Photo: AFP)
Cristiano Jr, son of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, kicks a ball at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 8, 2018. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Tags:Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedJuventus

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...