Ronaldo Plans to Stay at Man Utd Beyond Retirement

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is planning at stay at the club for the remainder of his career, reports the Sun.

The Portuguese striker wants to hang up his boots at Old Trafford, and then become United's youth team coach as he intends to manage his son Cristiano Jr.

The 11-year-old has previously played for Juventus’ youth sides and scored four goals on his debut aged nine.

Ronaldo moved back to the Red Devils in the summer transfer window and signed a two-year-deal after his departure from Juve.

Manchester United suffered their third loss in four matches on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Aston Villa.